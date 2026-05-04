Shootout at Edmond lake party near Oklahoma City leaves 10 hurt, more feared injured

The tally of injured from a shooting at a party at a lake near Oklahoma City is expected to rise beyond the 10 taken to hospital by rescuers, police said on Monday, as others among the victims make their own way to seek treatment.

No suspects were in custody following the shooting just after 9 pm at a party at Arcadia Lake. Edmond, Oklahoma police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received multiple reports of shots being fired at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake at about that time.

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She said victims were in "various conditions".

Arcadia Lake is located around 13 miles (21 km) north of Oklahoma City in the suburb of Edmond, a city of about 100,000. The lake is popular for recreational activities such as fishing, camping and picnics.