In Iran, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses willingness to hold peace talks with India to resolve all issues

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his willingness to hold peace talks with India to resolve all issues, including Kashmir, terrorism, water and trade.

Sharif made the remarks in Tehran, where he arrived on the second leg of his four-nation tour.

The Prime Minister flew from Turkiye to the Iranian capital, where President Masoud Pezeshkian received him at the Saadabad Palace. Sharif received a guard of honour and held talks with President Pezeshkian.

Addressing a joint press conference with Pezeshkian, Sharif said he was ready to talk with India for the sake of peace.

"We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism,” he said.

He also warned of a response if India chose the path of war.

“But if they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory … like we have done a few days ago,” he said. “But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely.” India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

Sharif also claimed that his country came out “victorious” out of the four-day war with India.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. It was followed by Pakistan’s attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. Sharif appreciated Pezeshkian for his concern during the recent conflict between Pakistan and India. He also lauded Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for visiting Pakistan during the military escalation, calling him an “outstanding diplomat”.

Talking about bilateral ties with Iran, Sharif said that the two countries' delegations had a “very productive and useful meeting … which covered all areas of our mutual interests and cooperation”.

“There was total agreement that our two brotherly and neighbourly countries must enhance our cooperation in the field of trade, investments, commerce, in fact, every walk of life,” he said.

He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Sharif and his delegation will also meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei “to discuss bilateral matters as well as important regional issues”.

