Hyderabad student Chandrashekar Pole shot dead in Texas, second Indian killed there in weeks

A 27-year-old student from Hyderabad was shot dead during a part-time shift at a gas station in Denton, Texas, on Friday night, his family confirmed on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Chandrashekar Pole, had moved to the United States in 2023 after completing his bachelor’s in dental surgery in Hyderabad.

He had finished his master’s degree six months ago and was searching for a full-time placement while working part-time to support himself.

His family in Hyderabad has appealed to the government to help bring his mortal remains back.

BRS MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T. Harish Rao visited the bereaved family, assuring support.

Calling it a tragic incident, Rao said, “The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar’s mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible.”

Speaking to CNN-News18, Chandrashekar’s brother, Polle Damodar, said the family has no information on who was responsible for the killing.

“We don’t know who killed my brother. We don’t know the identity of the assailant,” he said, adding that footage of the incident has not been shared with them. The family was informed of the tragedy by Pole’s childhood friend.

The killing comes close on the heels of another murder involving an Indian national in Texas.

Earlier on September 10, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, an Indian national living in the United States, was beheaded by his employee, Cobos-Martinez, following a dispute over a broken washing machine on September 10.

Disturbing footage of the incident showed the accused, a Cuban immigrant, chasing Nagamallaiah through a motel corridor.

Despite efforts by the victim’s family to intervene, the attacker caught him and repeatedly struck him with a machete.

Another video showed the accused kicking the severed head on the road before placing it in a dumpster.

The 37-year-old accused has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Last month another Indian man hailing from Telangana was shot dead in the US.

Mohammed Nizamuddin, 32, was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, on September 3 after authorities responded to a 911 call.

Police said he was seen holding a knife over a roommate at the time. His family, however, only came to know of the incident two weeks later, on September 18, through a friend.