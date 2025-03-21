Heathrow Airport closed after fire at power station, 120 flights set for diversion

A fire at a power station in West London has forced Heathrow Airport to shut down until midnight on Friday.

With 120 flights in the air set for diversion, travel disruptions are expected to last for days. Firefighters are working to restore power, but full recovery remains uncertain.

1 4 Plumes of smoke and fire rise from an electrical substation in Hayes, Britain March 20, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a video

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, around 150 people were evacuated after the transformer caught fire at an electrical substation in west London.

2 4 Britain-Heathrow power outrage. X/@geotechwar

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," Heathrow Airport said in a post on X, adding that passengers are advised not to travel to the airport.

3 4 Britain-Heathrow power outrage. X/@geotechwar

Eurocontrol, which manages air traffic control operations across Europe, said on its operations website that no arrivals were being allowed at Heathrow due to the power outage and there were diversion plans in place for flights.

4 4 Britain-Heathrow power outrage. X/@geotechwar

Heathrow was the world's second-busiest international airport in 2024 behind Dubai, according to travel data firm OAG.

The London Fire Brigade said its crews was tackling the fire in Hayes in west London and had evacuated around 150 people as a precaution.

RELATED TOPICS Heathrow Airport