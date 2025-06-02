As Priyanka Chaturvedi bowls a bouncer in London, here’s Pakistan’s T20 team of terror

In a scathing criticism delivered on foreign soil, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation visiting the United Kingdom, has accused Pakistan of hosting an unofficial “T20 league” — not of cricketers, but of the world’s most dangerous terrorists.

Speaking at an interaction with the Indian diaspora in London, Chaturvedi said, “While we host the G20, they host the T20 — the top twenty terrorists of the world being hosted by the Pakistani state government. It’s their stated policy.”

Taking cue from her analogy, here’s a line-up of Pakistan’s alleged "Playing XI" in their T20 — the most wanted terror masterminds believed to be operating and living under Islamabad’s protection.

These are the faces that have turned Pakistan into what India describes as a “state sponsor of terrorism”, from masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to global jihadist leaders with American bounties on their heads.

1 4 Maulana Masood Azhar (Wikipedia)

1. Maulana Masood Azhar – Founder of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), responsible for major attacks including the 2016 Pathankot airbase strike and the 2019 Pulwama convoy bombing.

Azhar was arrested in February 1994 in Srinagar, India, was detained in several prisons, including Tihar Jail in Delhi, where he was held on terrorism charges.

In December 1999, Indian Airlines Flight 814 was hijacked, and the hijackers demanded Azhar's release. The Indian government acceded to the demand, and Azhar was released in exchange for the hostages.

2 4 Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (Wikipedia)

2. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed – Founder of Jamaat-ud-Dawa ,a Pakistan-based organisation , which presents itself as a charitable and educational entity but is widely recognised as a front for the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

3. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi – Co-founder of LeT, believed to be one of the key conspirators of the Mumbai attacks.

3 4 Dawood Ibrahim. (Wikipedia)

4. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar – Among India’s most wanted, Dawood is one of the key conspirators of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. His current reported location is Karachi, Pakistan. While Pakistan lists him on its sanctions list, it denies his presence in the country.

5. Tiger Memon: A key conspirator in the 1993 Mumbai bombings is accused of smuggling RDX, grenades, and weapons into India, leading to the deadly attack that killed 257 and injured over 700.

6. Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah (Syed Salahuddin) – Head of Hizbul Mujahideen, an active militant group operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The United States in June, 2017 designated Syed Salahuddin, as a “global terrorist”.

A native of Budgam district in central Kashmir, Salahuddin is known to operate out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where he moved to in 1989, according to The Indian Express.

4 4 Sajid Mir (Wikipedia)

7. Sajid Mir – Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and chief planner of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mir is believed to be residing in Pakistan.Mir allegedly served as the chief planner of the attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks.

8. Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir – A senior leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad and alleged conspirator in the 2019 Pulwama attack. He is a resident of Bahawalpur, Punjab.

According to The Economic Times, he was designated as a terrorist under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in April 2022 for his involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

9. Ali Kashif Jan (Jan Ali Kashif) – Operational commander and part of the core planning team of Jaish-e-Mohammad. He hails from Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Daily Excelsior, Jan was the handler of the 2016 Pathankot Air Force Station terror attack in India, where he coordinated the assault that resulted in the deaths of seven security personnel and one civilian.

10. Yusuf Muzammil – Top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, wanted in connection with attacks on Akshardham temple, IISc Bangalore, and the 26/11 Mumbai strikes. He is a resident of Lahore, Punjab.

11. Farhatullah Ghori – Believed to be the mastermind of the March 2024 blast at Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru. Ghori is also linked to the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack and the 2005 suicide bombing at Hyderabad’s Special Task Force office.

Chaturvedi, who is part of a delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and comprising MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, former union minister MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran, also referenced the US operation in Abbottabad that killed Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US.

“You must go back home and see the documentary on how Osama bin Laden was taken out of Pakistan. He was hidden, actively financed, aided, trained, and supported, hidden from their so-called ally, the US. They shake hands with you, but they bite you on your back,” she said.