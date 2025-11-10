‘Gateway to prosperity’: President Mohamed Muizzu opens India-funded Hanimaadhoo airport in northern Maldives

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday inaugurated the Hanimaadhoo International Airport — a project funded under the Indian government’s Line of Credit assistance — describing it as a “gateway to prosperity” for the country’s north.

According to a statement by the President’s Office, Muizzu hailed the airport as a "catalyst for unlocking the potential of the northern Maldives and enhancing global connectivity."

Calling it a “gateway to prosperity” for the region, he said, “This is not just an airport, it is a symbol of economic transformation."

The President said the newly inaugurated airport would drive further growth in tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and the broader economy, while also contributing to social development in the northern Maldives, the Sun.mv news portal reported.

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and senior officials from both countries attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Muizzu said the airport stands as a monument to the enduring strength of Maldives-India ties as the two nations celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year, according to Edition.mv.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives described the airport as a "true vehicle for progress and prosperity, and a symbol of India’s commitment under Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR vision."

The Hanimaadhoo International Airport project is funded through a $800 million line of credit extended by India’s EXIM Bank under an agreement signed with the Maldivian government in 2019, Sun.mv reported.

The development contract, worth $136.6 million, was awarded to India’s JMC Projects, and the facility is expected to significantly boost tourism in the northern atolls.

Earlier in the day, Minister Naidu met Maldives’ Foreign Minister Dr Abdulla Khaleel, with both reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaleel expressed appreciation for India’s continued support to the Maldives.

“Both ministers reiterated their commitment to the partnership between India and the Maldives, and discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation, enhance connectivity, and advance mutually beneficial development initiatives,” state-run Public Service Media (PSM News) reported.

The Indian High Commission, in a post on X, described the meeting as “fruitful discussions.”