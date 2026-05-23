France bans Israeli minister Ben-Gvir after Gaza flotilla activists allege rape, abuse in detention

France has decided to ban Israel's far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from access to French territory, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Saturday, reflecting the growing anger among many governments across the world over the treatment of Gaza flotilla activists.

"As of today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory," wrote Barrot on X (formerly Twitter).

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"Along with my Italian counterpart, I am asking the European Union to also take sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir," he added.

Western governments have voiced outrage after Ben-Gvir posted a video of himself taunting Gaza-bound flotilla activists being pinned to the ground, with some of them later alleging they were physically assaulted in detention.

Ben-Gvir's conduct was rebuked by both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States, Israel's staunchest ally. Netanyahu said Ben-Gvir's conduct was "not in line with Israel's values and norms".

Activists detained after attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade to deliver aid to Gaza have accused Israeli forces of beatings, taser attacks and other forms of abuse, including rape, during and after the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

The flotilla, consisting of around 50 boats, was intercepted about 400 kilometres off Israel’s coast, with nearly 430 people detained. Activists, journalists and at least one Italian lawmaker were taken to military vessels and later transferred to Ashdod port in southern Israel, where several alleged they were assaulted while being held in containers.

Some detainees were hospitalised with injuries, while at least 15 people alleged sexual assaults. Israel rejected the accusations, with Israeli Prison Service spokesperson Zivan Freidin calling them “false and entirely without factual basis”. Reuters said it could not independently verify the claims.

The detained activists were deported on Thursday and arrived in Turkey and several European cities wearing grey sweatsuits and Arab kaffiyehs.

Turkish flotilla board member Zeynel Abidin Ozkan alleged that detainees were dragged, beaten and threatened with dogs after refusing to sign documents presented by Israeli authorities.

“We faced periods where we couldn't stand, our heads were bowed to the ground, we were dragged and pulled by our hair. The handcuffs left serious marks on us,” he said.

Christopher Boren, an activist from Hawaii, claimed officers repeatedly punched him in the face after he arrived at Ashdod port, leaving him with a black eye.

Italian economist Luca Poggi told Reuters that detainees were stripped, kicked and tasered, while some were allegedly denied legal access and subjected to sexual assault.

“We were stripped, thrown to the ground, kicked,” Poggi said after arriving in Rome.

Sabrina Charik, who helped coordinate the return of 37 French citizens from the flotilla, said five French participants had been hospitalised in Turkey with injuries including broken ribs and fractured vertebrae. She also said several activists had made detailed allegations of sexual violence.

In a video posted by an activist group and verified by Reuters, French national Adrien Jouen displayed bruises on his back and forearms.

Italian journalist Alessandro Mantovani alleged detainees were blindfolded, restrained and physically assaulted during transfers between ships and detention areas.

“At one point, I was thrown flat on my stomach, hands behind my back, face pressed against the soaking wet and dirty floor of this ship,” Mantovani said, adding that guards later punched and kicked him inside a container.

Greek activist Yiannis Atmatzidis also accused Israeli personnel of using tasers and physical violence during processing aboard the prison ship. He further claimed far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir questioned him about supporting Hamas during the detention process.

“Whenever we told them that circulation was being cut off and our hands were going numb, they showed absolutely no mercy,” Atmatzidis said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas had proposed sanctions against Ben-Gvir and another Israeli minister last year, though the measure failed to secure unanimous support from all 27 EU member states.

“EU sanctions are discussed and adopted by the 27 EU Member States and this is in unanimity,” EU foreign policy spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said on Friday, declining to comment further on internal discussions.