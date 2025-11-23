MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fifty abducted Nigerian students escape, but more than 250 still held by gunmen

Children seized from St Mary’s School flee captors as hundreds remain missing amid soaring gang kidnappings across northern Nigeria

Reuters Published 23.11.25, 11:22 PM
Bishop Bulus Yohanna and the parents of children from the Catholic St. Mary's School in Papiri, Niger state, Nigeria, from which more than 300 children and staff are reported to have been kidnapped on November 21, 2025, pose in an undated handout image obtained by Reuters on November 23, 2025.

Bishop Bulus Yohanna and the parents of children from the Catholic St. Mary's School in Papiri, Niger state, Nigeria, from which more than 300 children and staff are reported to have been kidnapped on November 21, 2025, pose in an undated handout image obtained by Reuters on November 23, 2025. Reuters

Fifty of the more than 300 students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school last week have escaped and have been reunited with their parents, the Catholic Church and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Sunday.

However around 253 of those kidnapped, including 12 staff members and teachers, are still with the kidnappers, said CAN chairman Bulus Yohanna, a Catholic Bishop who is also the proprietor of the school.

In a statement, Yohanna said the pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday. Parents rushed to the school in Niger state, to the west of the capital Abuja, after hearing that some children had escaped.

Amose Ibrahim was one of the parents who went to St. Mary's school to check if any of his three children had escaped.

"Unfortunately, they were not among the escapees," Ibrahim, whose youngest child is six years old, told Reuters by phone. "As of now, many parents and their loved ones are roaming around the school."

POPE LEO PLEADS FOR RELEASE

Gunmen had kidnapped students and teachers from the school on Friday, the latest in a spate of school attacks that has forced some northern states to shut schools. The government also ordered the closure of 47 colleges in the north.

In response to the kidnappings, Pope Leo pleaded on Sunday for the immediate release of those who had been taken in one of the worst mass kidnappings ever recorded there.

"I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages," the Pope said at the end of a mass in St Peter's Square in Rome.

