External Affairs Minister Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian consulate in Belfast to serve growing diaspora

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday inaugurated a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to cater to the needs of a growing Indian diaspora in the region.

Addressing a gathering of community leaders and prominent dignitaries at the newest Indian Consulate, the external affairs minister said the move symbolised the deepening of bilateral ties between India and the UK and an appreciation of the contributions of the diaspora.

Belfast is the capital of Northern Ireland, a devolved region of the United Kingdom, which is home to an estimated 10,000 people of Indian heritage as per the last official census.

“We saw in Belfast a meeting place, in many ways, between our UK policy and our European policies,” said Jaishankar.

“We could see that this (region) had privileged access to both. Interestingly, we were negotiating free trade agreements with both the UK and the EU in parallel, which we hope to conclude at an early date,” he said.

The minister reflected upon Northern Ireland’s great economic history, known for its shipbuilding capabilities and also a lot of Indian IT companies having a base in the region.

“We do see the economic potential. But at the same time, we do want it to be very much at the service of the Indian community. We take pride, as the prime minister often says, as a government that has given great priority to the importance of the diaspora, to the contribution of the diaspora.

"We try to express that appreciation in a variety of ways, including by making services easier, by providing support in many ways and I’m very confident that is what this Consulate will do,” he added.

The opening ceremony was followed by some political engagements with the devolved administration, including meetings with Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelley and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly.

“Thanked them for all the support in setting up our Consulate. Discussed possibilities for deepening India’s engagement with Northern Ireland, especially in skills, Cyber, Tech, creative industries and manufacturing,” Jaishankar posted on social media.

The minister is scheduled to open a second Consulate General of India in Manchester on Saturday, as he wraps up his week-long visit to the UK and Ireland.

