France and UK vow troop support for Ukraine as allies outline post-war security plan

Ukraine’s allies agreed on Tuesday to provide key aspects of post-war security for the country in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, including a declaration by the leaders of France and Britain that they would commit troops to dissuade Russia from invading again.

President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain signed an agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at a meeting in Paris of more than 30 European leaders and other members of the so-called Coalition of the Willing. The countries in it have committed to strengthening Ukraine’s security.

In addition to the troop commitment, the agreement also said that the US would lead an effort to monitor any eventual ceasefire, and that a special commission would be created to “address any breaches, attribute responsibility and determine remedies”. Britain and France agreed to establish military hubs across Ukraine after a ceasefire that would house protected facilities for weapons and to support Ukraine’s forces.

Zelensky, who had expressed more scepticism about the peace talks in recent days, said that the signed commitment was the first of many he anticipated and that the “architecture of security” for his country under a peace deal “now exists”.

“This is a huge step forward because one year ago, we couldn’t even think about it,” Zelensky said at a news conference after the meeting. “We are each day a little bit closer.”

Perhaps the most important sign of progress for Ukraine at the meeting — the 15th since the coalition was formed — was the sight of two of President Donald Trump’s envoys onstage with Zelensky and other European leaders. Both negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, offered strong signals of backing for Ukraine after a year of fluctuating support from the American President.

Trump “is strong for the country of Ukraine and for a peace deal”, Witkoff told reporters after the meeting. “And we will be there for the Ukrainians in helping them to get to that final peace. And we’re confident we will get there.”

Still, any ceasefire appears remote for now because Russia is not involved in the negotiations, and has said that it will not agree to any deal that includes Nato-country troops in Ukraine.

“Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace,” said Starmer, calling the Russian attack on Ukraine in recent weeks “horrific”.

That, he said, “only hardens our resolve”.

In their formal declaration, the leaders also vowed to support Ukrainian forces with money and weapons and promised “binding commitments” to the country in case of a future attack by Russia.Yet they left many details unclear.

Tuesday’s meeting comes 11 months after Macron hastily organised European leaders in response to Trump’s signals that he could withdraw American support for Ukraine while engaging with Russia, leaving Europeans on the sidelines.

New York Times News Service