Estonia alleges three Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace for 12 minutes on Friday, Estonia's government said in a statement.

Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat to protest, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said that Russia had already violated Estonian airspace four times this year “but today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen”.

His ministry said that the incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland.

The Russian charge d'affaires was summoned and given a protest note, a ministry statement said.

The violation of NATO member Estonia's airspace by three Russian military jets on Friday was an "extremely dangerous provocation", the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"This marks the third such violation of EU airspace in days and further escalates tensions in the region," Kallas said in a post on X. "We will continue to support our member states in strengthening their defences with European resources. Putin is testing the West's resolve. We must not show weakness."