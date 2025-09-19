MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 September 2025

Estonia alleges three Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

Foreign minister Margus Tsakhna said that Russia had already violated Estonian airspace four times this year

Reuters, AP Published 19.09.25, 08:01 PM
Representational image

Representational image Wikipedia

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace for 12 minutes on Friday, Estonia's government said in a statement.

Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat to protest, the Foreign Ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said that Russia had already violated Estonian airspace four times this year “but today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen”.

His ministry said that the incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland.

The Russian charge d'affaires was summoned and given a protest note, a ministry statement said.

The violation of NATO member Estonia's airspace by three Russian military jets on Friday was an "extremely dangerous provocation", the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"This marks the third such violation of EU airspace in days and further escalates tensions in the region," Kallas said in a post on X. "We will continue to support our member states in strengthening their defences with European resources. Putin is testing the West's resolve. We must not show weakness."

RELATED TOPICS

Fighter Jets Airspace
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC must do more to probe Rahul Gandhi’s vote-theft charges, says former IAS officer

‘There was an attempted mass shooting, but since no one died, no need to find the shooters or their network’ cannot be Election Commission response, says Kannan Gopinathan who quit the civil services in protest against the abrogation of Article 370
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

We would like to clarify that this individual (in the audio clip) is not an employee of HDFC Bank

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT