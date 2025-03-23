Efforts to temper Russia-Ukraine war somewhat under control, says US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that efforts to stop further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war are "somewhat under control."

"Rational discussions" and having good relationships with presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine are key to negotiating an end to the war, Trump told Clay Travis, the founder of sports website Outkick, during an interview on Air Force One.

Trump had separate discussions with Putin and Zelensky last week aimed at ending the war that began when Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Russia's smaller neighbor in 2022.

The talks, which fell short of Trump's aim to secure a full 30-day ceasefire, resulted in Putin agreeing to stop Russian attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days and Zelensky saying he would also accept such a pause.