Donald Trump removes iconic Resolute desk from Oval Office after Elon Musk’s son picked nose: Report

US President Donald Trump has ordered the 150-year-old iconic Resolute Desk removed from the Oval Office for refurbishment, days after Elon Musk’s son seemingly wiped a booger on it during their visit to the White House, according to media reports.

“A President, after the election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks,” Trump wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well known and was used by President George H W Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!” Trump wrote.

Trump did not mention the name of Musk's son in the post.

However, some US media outlets like the New York Post and New York Daily News linked it to the visit by Tesla CEO Musk's son X Æ A-Xii.

The change comes after Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his four-year-old son appeared alongside Trump on live television last week, and the youngster picked his nose and appeared to put boogers on the Resolute desk, the New York Post said.

According to the paper, Trump is known for his extreme germophobia.

Trump has spoken openly about his phobia of germs in the past too.

The Georgian-style C&O Desk is made of walnut and features golden handles. The desk's acronym stands for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway because the desk was built for one of the railway's owners and later donated to the White House, the paper said.

George H W Bush was the first and only president − up until Trump − to utilize the C&O Desk.

The Resolute Desk is perhaps the most famous and well-known desk to adorn the Oval Office, built from the remains of the British Arctic exploration vessel the HMS Resolute and presented by Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880, according to the paper. Only three presidents are believed not to have used the Resolute Desk at all in the West Wing: Lyndon B Johnson, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, according to the White House Historical Association.

Theodore Roosevelt Desk, The Johnson Desk, The Hoover Desk, and The Wilson Desk are other desks a sitting president can choose from.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.