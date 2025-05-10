MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Donald Trump hailed as 'President of Peace' after brokering India-Pakistan ceasefire

The ceasefire announcement came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict

PTI Published 10.05.25, 08:01 PM
Representational Image

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs in the US on Saturday said President Donald Trump is the “President of Peace”, after the American leader announced India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following talks “mediated” by Washington.

The ceasefire announcement came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

“President Trump is the PRESIDENT of PEACE!”, House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority, chaired by Rep Brian Mast, said in a post on X.

The committee cited the post by Trump on Truth Social in which the American president said: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

How we reported the India-Pakistan ceasefire even before Donald Trump announced it

Before the news of the day broke to the world, readers of The Telegraph Online got the hint of what was coming
India has maintained uncompromising stance against terrorism...It will continue to do so

