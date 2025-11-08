Donald Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor, calls him ‘young, strong and smart’

US President Donald Trump has endorsed Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy for the post of Ohio governor, describing him as a “great” leader who will “never let you down.”

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur-turned-politician, ran unsuccessfully in the Republican presidential primary last year before endorsing Trump and becoming one of his close allies.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote, “Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” He added, “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart!”

Calling Ramaswamy a “very good person,” the President said he “truly loves” the United States.

“As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., champion American energy DOMINANCE, keep our now very secure border, SECURE, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure LAW AND ORDER, advance election integrity, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Ramaswamy, 40, thanked Trump for his endorsement, saying, “Thank you, President Trump! Let’s make Ohio greater than ever.”

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy earned a degree in Biology from Harvard and later received his J.D. from Yale Law School. He founded the biotech firm Roivant Sciences, where he oversaw the development of five FDA-approved drugs.

In last year’s presidential race, Ramaswamy ran in the Republican primary but suspended his campaign in January 2024 before endorsing Trump.

After Trump’s election as President, he announced in November that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy would head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, Ramaswamy resigned from the post in January, just hours after Trump took office, to focus on his campaign for Ohio governor.

In his campaign, Ramaswamy has said he wants to make Ohio the nation’s top state “to grow a business; to raise a young family; for kids to get a world-class education, starting from a young age.”

He said he envisions Ohio as the leading state “where we give young people the tools to be victors (not victims) in a global economy; the leading state in the country where we embrace capitalism and meritocracy, instead of apologising for it.”

Ramaswamy added that he wants Ohio to be a “State of Excellence,” “where we take a hatchet to red tape and regulations; the bleeding-edge of innovation in the sectors of the future, from aerospace to AI to semiconductors; the state where patriots across the country pack their bags to flock to, instead of Florida and Texas.”