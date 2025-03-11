MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Doanld Trump says he will double tariffs on Canada metals to 50%

President also threatened to 'substantially increase' tariffs on cars coming into the United States on April 2 'if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada'

Reuters Published 11.03.25, 09:35 PM
Doanld Trump.

Doanld Trump. PTI picture.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminum products coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total to 50%, in response to the province of Ontario placing a 25% tariff on electricity coming into the U.S.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on the products that will go into effect on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area," Trump wrote.

He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the United States on April 2 "if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada."

RELATED TOPICS

United States Canada Tariffs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre tables Immigration and Foreigners Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition cries foul

Congress, TMC protest as government introduces new immigration law, citing national security concerns
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

If they (Muslims) have a problem with Holi, they should stay indoors for communal harmony

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT