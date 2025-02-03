MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Death toll in fighting in eastern Congo city of Goma reaches 900, says UN

WHO says at least 900 bodies were recovered from the streets of Goma as of last Friday following five days of fighting in which the rebels took control of the city

AP Published 03.02.25, 11:31 PM

Fighting last week between Congolese government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in the major eastern city of Goma left at least 900 people dead, the UN health agency said Monday, raising the previously cited death toll of 773.

The World Health Organisation said at least 900 bodies were recovered from the streets of Goma as of last Friday following five days of fighting in which the rebels took control of the city.

The WHO cited nearly 2,900 injuries in the fighting. The UN and Congo's government had earlier put the provisional death toll at 773.

Civil War Congo Africa
