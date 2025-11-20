Curfew imposed in Nepal’s Bara district as Gen Z protests flare again ahead of 2026 polls

Tension flared again in Nepal’s Bara district on Thursday as authorities imposed a daytime curfew to contain fresh clashes between Gen Z and cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist).

The restrictions were enforced after protesters returned to the streets of Simara a day after confrontations left several demonstrators injured.

Protesters began gathering at Simara Chowk around 11 am, leading to renewed dispersal attempts by police.

Officers fired teargas canisters when the confrontation intensified near Simara Airport, prompting a halt in airport operations, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The curfew was imposed at around 12.45 pm and will remain in place from 1 pm to 8 pm local time.

Assistant Chief District Officer Chhabiraman Subedi confirmed to ANI that the curfew had been reimposed following clashes with police in order to bring the situation under control.

ANI reported that the unrest resumed early in the morning as youths continued to gather on the streets despite Wednesday’s violence, during which six Gen Z protesters were injured.

The Kathmandu Post reported that multiple Gen Z demonstrators suffered injuries in Wednesday’s clashes and that protesters have accused the police of failing to arrest individuals named in their complaints.

Tension in the district escalated after UML leaders planned a visit ahead of elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

The renewed turmoil comes in the wake of large-scale unrest in September, when at least 76 people were killed during demonstrations triggered by public anger over a brief government ban on social media and led by protesters under the broad Gen Z banner.

Those protests forced then Prime Minister and UML Chairman K.P. Sharma Oli to step down.

Former Nepal Chief Justice Sushila Karki, aged 73, was sworn in as the country’s first woman prime minister of an interim government that took office on 12 September.

On the day of her appointment she recommended dissolving parliament and called for fresh elections.