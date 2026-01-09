Russia welcomes US decision to release two nationals from seized oil tanker, fate of Indian crew unclear

Even as the fate of most other crew members, including three Indians, remains unclear, Russia on Friday said it welcomed the United States’ decision to release two of its nationals from an oil tanker seized by American forces.

The Russian-flagged tanker Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, was seized on Wednesday by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic. The vessel had 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgians, three Indian citizens and two Russians on board.

“In response to our request, US President Donald Trump has decided to release two Russian citizens from the crew of the tanker Mariner, previously detained by the US during an operation in the North Atlantic,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

“We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership,” Zakharova's statement posted on the ministry's Telegram channel said.

“We are beginning urgent, practical work on all issues related to ensuring the speedy return of our compatriots to their homeland,” the statement said. The statement, however, made no reference to the status of the remaining crew members.

The announcement came a day after Moscow asked Washington to comply with international laws governing freedom of maritime navigation and rejected what it described as ‘neo-colonist’ tendencies.

“We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

After the tanker was seized, the White House said the crew would appear in federal court in the United States.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said the tanker was seized for violating US sanctions, describing it as a vessel belonging to the “Venezuela shadow fleet,” which, under its former name Bella 1, allegedly carried sanctioned oil.

Responding to the justification offered by Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, “The statements by some US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington’s unlimited control over Venezuela’s natural resources are extremely cynical. We strongly reject such neo-colonialist tendencies.”

The ministry also demanded humane and dignified treatment of the crew and urged the US to “strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland.”