Border towns in Nepal see strict action on Indian vehicles over rule violations

Authorities in southern Nepal have tightened checks on the entry of Indian-registered vehicles in border towns amid a rise in violations of customs rules by foreign vehicles.

Officials said stricter monitoring has become necessary due to a recent surge in unauthorised entry of Indian vehicles, raising concerns over security, tax evasion and other illegal activities.

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"We have not introduced any new regulation. Rules already exist, but their enforcement has been tightened over the past week due to the growing number of unauthorised entries of foreign vehicles in the border towns of Nepal," said Assistant Chief District Officer of Sarlahi district, Hom Prasad Ghimire.

He said it is mandatory for Indian-registered vehicles to be registered and to pay prescribed fees for movement within Nepal.

“Our concern is the increase in illegal activities and insecurity due to unauthorised entry of vehicles from across the border,” Ghimire said.

Ghimire said an all-party meeting was recently held with representatives from the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, Nepal Communist Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and the Janata Samajwadi Party to discuss the issue.

Participants stressed the need for better management of foreign vehicle entry while ensuring convenience for residents, he said.

Under existing provisions, Indian vehicles are allowed to enter border areas and stay for up to 24 hours without any charges to facilitate local cross-border movement and trade.

“The move is aimed at regulating the entry of foreign vehicles rather than restricting them,” Ghimire said.

According to a report in The Kathmandu Post newspaper, Nepal's Home Ministry has sought data on the number of Indian-registered vehicles operating across districts in Madhesh province, bordering Bihar.

"We have tightened enforcement against any Indian-registered vehicles operating without customs clearance in violation of the rules," said Kamal Thapa, police spokesperson in Janakpur district, adding that regulation was essential from a security perspective.

Chief Customs Officer Bikash Raj Rajak said Indian vehicles travelling to nearby border markets are issued a one-day pass free of cost.

"We allow Indian-registered vehicles to enter only after collecting the required customs duty at the entry point," he said, adding that legally, such vehicles cannot be operated without paying customs charges.

On April 12, major political parties, including the ruling Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RSP), issued a joint statement opposing the restrictions on Indian-registered vehicles.

Political parties, which rely heavily on Indian-registered vehicles during elections, have called for restoring the earlier 30-km border zone that allowed such vehicles to travel without restriction, warning that stricter enforcement could trigger protests.

Vehicles across the border are generally more affordable, prompting many Madhesh residents to buy them in the names of Indian friends or relatives, while retaining Indian registration, the newspaper reported.

According to the officials, there is widespread non-compliance with regulations. Officials estimate that there are thousands of Indian-registered vehicles across Madhesh province operating illegally.

In a related development, former provincial minister Yogendra Yadav said any measure that undermines the longstanding social and cultural ties shaped by the open border between Nepal and India would be a matter of concern, the newspaper said.

He cautioned that such steps could potentially strain relations between the two countries.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.