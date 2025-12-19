Bondi shooting hero receives over two million dollars as thousands rally behind rescuer

A man credited with saving lives by wrestling a gun from one of the alleged attackers during a mass shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach received a cheque for more than A$2.5 million ($1.65 million) on Friday, after tens of thousands of people donated to an online fundraiser.

Ahmed al Ahmed hid behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his weapon and knocking him to the ground. He suffered gunshot wounds after apparently being fired on by a second perpetrator and remains in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Ahmed, a Muslim father of two, was presented with an oversized cheque at his St. George hospital bed by Zachery Dereniowski, a social media influencer and co-organiser of the GoFundMe page, videos posted online showed.

More than 43,000 people worldwide contributed to the fundraiser, including billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who donated A$99,999 and shared the campaign on his X account. Australia’s prime minister and the state premier have also visited Ahmed in hospital to praise his bravery.

When handed the cheque, Ahmed asks, “I deserve it?” to which Dereniowski replies, “every penny,” the video shows.

Asked what he would say to those who donated, Ahmed said: “To stand with each other, all human beings. And forget everything bad ... and keep going to save life.”

“When I saved the people I (did it) from the heart because it was a nice day, everyone enjoying celebrating, with their kids, woman, man, teenager all, everyone was happy and they deserve, they deserve to enjoy,” Ahmed said, raising his uninjured fist. “This country (is the) best country in the world, best country in the world, but we’re not going to stand and keep watching – enough is enough. God protect Australia. Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.”

The tobacco store owner ​did not say what he planned to do with the money. Ahmed, 43, left his hometown in Syria's ‍northwest province of Idlib nearly 20 years ago to seek work in Australia. Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday after two gunmen opened fire at people celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights at the famous beach.

Authorities allege ⁠a 50-year-old father, ​who was shot dead by police, and his 24-year-old son, who was critically wounded, carried out the attack.