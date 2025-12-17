Bondi Beach shooting: Meet Amandeep Singh-Bola, the man who helped restrain gunman

It was meant to be an ordinary Sunday. A work Christmas event had just wrapped up, and Amandeep Singh-Bola stepped out to grab a kebab and watch the sun dip into the water at Bondi Beach.

What followed would place the 34-year-old at the heart of one of Australia’s darkest days, recasting him from a personal trainer into a symbol of courage.

The Bondi Beach shooting, which targeted a Hanukkah gathering, left 15 people dead and sent shockwaves across the country, with the Jewish community bearing the deepest scars.

“I was just having a yarn with two other guys, we were just talking, and that’s when we heard all the pops and then people just started screaming and running like I’ve never seen before… just full on sprinting and everybody’s panicking,” Singh-Bola told SBS News.

He thought the noise might be fireworks. Then he saw fear spread across the beach. Instead of fleeing, Singh-Bola went towards one of the alleged gunmen, later identified by police as Sajid Akram.

“I wanted to help get one of [the alleged shooters] down, or just help anybody that needed help, because a lot of people were scared,” he said.

He says he thought of his fiancée and family, promising himself not to “be stupid and run out there like an idiot”.

“I wanted to be as smart as I could,” he said. “It was almost like tunnel vision — just trying to hide behind things and not be seen, just trying to find out where he was. Once I saw where he was, nothing else really mattered.”

Singh-Bola jumped onto the alleged shooter, restraining him as a police officer moved in.

“I jumped on top of him and grabbed his arms. The police officer helped me and said, ‘Don’t let him go.’ He put a handcuff around one arm, and I grabbed the other handcuff.”

Police shot the gunman during the struggle. Singh-Bola remained on top of him until officers secured the scene. “I laid down for a bit because the adrenaline was wearing off, and I was feeling pretty bad.”

“There were a couple of girls that saw the shooters get out and we were giving each other comfort. They were Maori or islander. A French guy gave me some coconut water. There were these two African guys that were making sure I was okay. They didn’t leave my side,” he said.

“I think that was the only comfort in it, that’s what Bondi and Australia is a whole. It’s multicultural. That’s what it’s built off, and people help each other. We have such a strong community with everybody”.

Singh-Bola admits sleep has been hard to come by since the attack. What helps is knowing his actions may have limited further harm.

“I’m just glad that we got to them straight away and no more people were harmed,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I felt like I was at the right place at the right time. I’m glad I could help.”

Singh-Bola speaks with admiration about others who stepped in, especially Ahmed Al-Ahmed, the Syrian-born shop owner who disarmed one of the attackers and is recovering in hospital. “He’s the type of hero people needed,” Singh-Bola said.

Al-Ahmed has since been visited by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New South Wales premier Chris Minns.

Singh-Bola also credits first responders. “They were there so quickly … all the first responders, all the surf lifesavers, those guys are unsung heroes too.”

Born in New Zealand to Indian and New Zealand parents, Singh-Bola says the attack has left him heartbroken, especially for the Jewish community. “At the end of the day, we’re all human beings. Nobody should have to lose their lives, especially out celebrating something like we’re out celebrating Christmas lunch.”

As the country grieves, Singh-Bola’s message is simple and firm.

“You can’t fight hate with hate,” he said. There’s no need for it. You’ve got to be compassionate. You’ve got to love. And it’s a really important reminder that now, more than ever, we need each other.”