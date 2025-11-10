MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BBC says it received letter from President Donald Trump threatening legal action over the editing of his speech

Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully

AP Published 10.11.25, 09:00 PM

The BBC reported Monday that US President Donald Trump has sent a letter threatening legal action over the way a speech he made was edited in a documentary aired by the British broadcaster.

Two of the BBC's most senior executives resigned Sunday over accusations of bias in the “Panorama” documentary's editing of a speech Trump made on January 6, 2021, before a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington.

The programme spliced together three quotes from two sections of the speech, delivered almost an hour apart, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.” Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Asked about a letter from Trump threatening legal action over the program, the BBC said in a statement on Monday that “we will review the letter and respond directly in due course.” It did not provide further details.

BBC Donald Trump United States
