BBC Gaza documentary breached accuracy rules by not disclosing narrator’s Hamas ties: Report

A BBC documentary about children's lives in Gaza breached editorial guidelines on accuracy because it failed to disclose the programme was narrated by the son of a Hamas official, according to a report published on Monday.

The broadcaster removed the programme, “Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone”, from its streaming service in February after it emerged the 13-year-old narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.

A review found the independent production company that made the programme did not share the background information regarding the narrator's father with the BBC.

It said the production company, Hoyo Films, bears most responsibility for the failure, though it did not “intentionally” mislead the BBC.

The review, conducted by the corporation's director of editorial complaints and reviews, found no other breaches of editorial guidelines, including impartiality. There was no evidence of “outside interests” impacting on the programme, it said.

Earlier this year, Britain's Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy questioned why no one at the BBC had lost their job over the programme's airing.

The broadcaster's Director-General Tim Davie had told lawmakers that the BBC received hundreds of complaints alleging that the documentary was biased against Israel, as well as hundreds more criticising the programme's removal from its streaming service.

Davie said on Monday that the report identified “a significant failing” in relation to accuracy in the documentary. Hoyo Films apologised for the mistake. Both firms said they would prevent similar errors in the future.

Separately, more than 100 BBC journalists wrote a letter to Davie earlier this month criticising its decision not to air another documentary, “Gaza: Medics Under Fire".

They expressed concerns that the broadcaster was not reporting “without fear or favour when it comes to Israel".

The decision suggested that the BBC was an “organisation that is crippled by the fear of being perceived as critical of the Israeli government”, that letter said.

The BBC has been under intense scrutiny for its coverage touching on the war in Gaza. Last month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others condemned the corporation for livestreaming a performance by rap punk duo Bob Vylan, who led crowds at Glastonbury Festival in chanting “death” to the Israeli military.

The 21-month Israel-Hamas war started after the militant group attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage. Most of the hostages have been released in earlier ceasefires.

Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed more than 58,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ministry, under Gaza's Hamas-run government, doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. The UN and other international organisations see its figures as the most reliable statistics on war casualties.