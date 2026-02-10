ED to re-summon Tina Ambani as probe widens in Rs 40,000-crore bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon issue fresh summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

Tina Ambani, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose before the federal agency on Monday but did not appear. “She will be called again soon,” officials said.

It is understood that she was summoned in connection with a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York.

The fresh summons come as the agency intensifies its probe into alleged financial irregularities involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG). The ED has recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and related financial irregularities against the group, following directions from the Supreme Court.

As part of the same investigation, the ED has arrested former Reliance Communications (RCOM) president Punit Garg on money laundering charges linked to the alleged Rs 40,000-crore bank loan fraud involving group companies of industrialist Anil Ambani.

Garg was taken into custody on Thursday (January 29), and a Delhi court sent him to nine days’ ED custody, the agency said in a statement on Friday (January 30).

On Wednesday (January 28), the ED had attached fresh assets worth Rs 1,885 crore belonging to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group, taking the cumulative attachment in the ongoing probe to Rs 12,000 crore.

Garg served as RCOM president (global enterprise business) from 2006 to 2013, and later as president (regulatory affairs) from 2014 to 2017. In October 2017, he was appointed executive director of RCOM, and from April 2019 to April 2025, he served as a non-executive director, the ED said.

“The probe revealed that Garg was actively involved in the acquisition, possession, concealment, layering and dissipation of proceeds of crime generated from the bank fraud,” the agency said.