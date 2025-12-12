Bangladesh’s ex-PM Khaleda Zia placed on ventilator support after sharp health decline

Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia’s health has worsened, and she has been placed on ventilator support, according to her medical team.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the head of the medical board, cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukdar, said, "Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The board noted that the 80-year-old former premier had earlier been treated with “High Flow Nasal Cannula and BiPAP support, but as there was no improvement, she was placed on elective ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs."

Zia, who also chairs the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been receiving treatment at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital since November 23 for multiple health complications.

According to the statement, the three-time prime minister remains under continuous monitoring by a team of local and foreign specialists, as several of her vital organs are under significant strain.

“Her kidney function has stopped completely, and she is undergoing regular dialysis," the board said, noting that she also requires blood transfusions. Doctors additionally detected issues with her “aortic valve.”

The statement further explained: "As her fever persisted and echocardiography showed issues in the aortic valve, a Transoesophageal Echocardiogram (TEE) was performed. It confirmed infective endocarditis, a serious infection of the heart valve. Treatment for this has been started according to international guidelines."

On November 27, the board diagnosed her with “acute pancreatitis” while she was being administered high-quality antibiotic and anti-fungal medication for “severe infections.”

While her personal physician and BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has regularly briefed the press, this marks the first detailed statement from the medical board outlining her condition.

Appealing for restraint, the board urged the public not to spread speculation or misinformation regarding Zia’s health and to respect her privacy, saying, "Our medical team is working with the highest level of care, attention and sincerity."

Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 23 after developing a chest infection affecting both her heart and lungs. Her condition deteriorated further, leading to her transfer to the coronary care unit (CCU) four days later.

She had been scheduled to travel to London last week with the medical board’s approval, but the plan was postponed when an air ambulance from Qatar was unable to reach Dhaka. Doctors have since decided she should remain at Evercare Hospital until she is stable enough to undertake the flight.