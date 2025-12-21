Bangladesh lynching: Two more arrested in Hindu man's murder

Two more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, taking the total number of arrests to 12, according to The Daily Star newspaper, which cited police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sources.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday.

According to police, Das was first beaten by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree. The crowd later left the body on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire.

The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.

The victim’s brother, Apu Chandra Das, filed a case with the Bhaluka Police Station on Friday, accusing 140–150 unnamed people.

It was alleged that Das had written a social media post hurting religious sentiments.

However, Company Commander of RAB-14 in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star on Saturday, “No evidence was found indicating that the deceased had posted anything on social media that might have hurt religious sentiments.”

He added, “Everyone is now saying that they did not personally hear him say anything of that sort. No one has been found who claims to have heard or seen anything themselves hurting religion. When the situation became volatile, Das was forcibly pushed out of the factory to protect the factory.”

The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. “The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared,” it said in a statement.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has faced a series of anti-minority incidents across the country after the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.