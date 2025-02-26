Bangladesh interim government’s key information adviser Nahid Islam, quits cabinet

Bangladesh interim government’s information adviser and one of the key leaders of the students’ movement, Nahid Islam, on Tuesday resigned from the cabinet, ahead of the launch of a new political party by the July uprising activists.

“Given the current situation in the country, the rise of a new political force is necessary. I have resigned from the advisory council to remain on the streets to consolidate the mass uprising,” Islam said in a media briefing after submitting his resignation letter to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

One of the key coordinators of the July uprising that toppled the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, Nahid said his role on the street appeared more important than staying in government.

He said he wanted to work for people’s aspirations for a democratic change and thus resigned as an adviser, effectively a minister with two portfolios of information & broadcasting and post and telecommunications.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement led a mass uprising that toppled longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5 last year. Three days later, Yunus took charge of the interim government.

Islam was one of the three representatives of the movement, who were inducted into the council of advisers.

He resigned as the platform and its ally Jatiya Nagorik Committee or “national citizens committee”, also led by students, earlier this month said they were set to form a new political party on Friday but did not announce its name.

Islam is likely to join the new political party as its top leader.

His resignation came amid criticisms from former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and several groups against forming a party with their representatives staying in state power.

Hasina’s Awami League virtually remained silent on the development while most of her colleagues in the party and government were in jail and on the run on charges like crimes against humanity during the July-August Uprising last year.

A UN fact-finding report earlier this month said the past regime wanted to ruthlessly crush the protesters, but the retaliatory violence continued even after its ouster while an estimated 1400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15.

Two other comrades, Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud, however, remained as advisers. Islam said, “The student advisers in the government will remain active in implementing the promises of justice and reform to which the government has committed”.

Yunus, earlier, said he encouraged the student movement-led party since they were ready to shed their blood for the country.