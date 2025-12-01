Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s health still critical but unchanged, confirms BNP

The health condition of Bangladesh’s critically ill former premier Khaleda Zia remains “still unchanged,” a senior leader of her party said on Sunday.

Zia, the 80-year-old chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 after developing a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs. Four days later, the three-time prime minister was moved to the coronary care unit as several of her complications worsened.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Zia’s health had shown no significant change. "From the doctors, we heard that her condition has not deteriorated. We also did not get any news that her physical condition has improved much," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Rizvi added that doctors had not advised sending Zia abroad for treatment. On Saturday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said physicians believe she may eventually require treatment overseas, but her current condition does not allow her to travel.

The BNP had earlier described her condition as “very critical” and urged people to keep her in their prayers.

Zia, the widow of slain Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman, has long been suffering from multiple health issues, including liver and kidney ailments, diabetes, arthritis, and eye-related complications.

She had returned to Bangladesh on May 6 after spending four months in London for advanced medical care.