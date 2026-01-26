Indonesia landslide: Death toll rises to 17; rescuers race to find dozens missing

The death toll from a landslide that hit Indonesia's West Java province at the weekend rose to 17 on Monday, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, with dozens still missing.

The landslide that hit a residential area in the Bandung Barat region early on Saturday was triggered by heavy rains starting the day before, which the weather agency warned could continue in the province and several other regions for another week.

The impacted Pasir Langu village is located in a hilly area of the province about 100 km (60 miles) southeast of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. More than 30 houses were buried by the landslide, the agency said.

At least 17 people have died, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari told Reuters on Monday, with 73 still missing.

Indonesia's navy chief Muhammad Ali said on Monday that 23 navy officers were among those trapped.

The officers were involved in border patrol training at the time of the landslide, he said, adding that heavy equipment was not able to reach the disaster zone due to bad weather.

The agency said on Sunday that a smaller landslide together with bad weather had also hindered the search, which requires drones and heavy equipment.

Flash floods hit several parts of Indonesia last week, including West Java and Jakarta, forcing residents to flee their homes and evacuate to higher ground.

Nineteen members of Indonesia's elite marine force are among 80 people missing in deep mud after they were swept away or buried.

The marines were training in rugged terrain and heavy rainfall when the predawn landslide on Saturday swallowed their camp and some 34 houses in Pasir Langu village on the slopes of Mount Burangrang. A massive search operation has grown from 500 to 2,100 personnel using bare hands, water pumps, drones and excavators.

The landslide occurred two months after cyclone-induced floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra killed 1,200 people, destroyed homes and displaced over a million residents.

Seasonal rains and high tides from about October to April frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

