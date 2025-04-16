MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bahamas government axe on SpaceX rocket landings pending environmental assessment

Reuters Published 16.04.25, 08:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Bahamas' government said on Tuesday it is suspending all SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings in the country, pending a full post-launch investigation.

"No further clearances will be granted until a full environmental assessment is reviewed," Bahamian Director of Communications Latrae Rahming said in a post on X.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Bahamian government said in February after SpaceX's first landing in the country that it had approved 19 more throughout 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

The Bahamas' post-launch investigation comes after a SpaceX Starship spacecraft exploded in space last month, minutes after lifting off from Texas.

Social media videos showed fiery debris streaking through the skies near South Florida and the Bahamas after the spacecraft broke up in space shortly after it began to spin uncontrollably with its engines cut off.

Following the incident, the Bahamas said debris from the spacecraft fell into its airspace. The country said the debris contained no toxic materials and added it was not expected to have a significant impact on marine life or water quality.

The Starship explosion was not connected to the Bahamas' Falcon 9 landing program with SpaceX.

