At least 25 killed, over 100 injured as church under construction collapses in Ethiopia’s Amhara region

Teshale Tilahun, the local administrator, warned that the death toll could potentially rise

AP Published 01.10.25, 07:05 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

At least 25 people were killed when a church under construction collapsed on Wednesday in Ethiopia's Amhara region, according to local authorities.

The incident happened early on Wednesday at Menjar Shenkora Arerti Mariam Church in Amhara, northern Ethiopia, as worshippers gathered for an annual event celebrating St. Mary.

Seyoum Altaye, a clinician with a local hospital, said the victims include some children and elderly people. “So far we have confirmed 25 dead and over a hundred injured,” he said.

He said the hospital is seeking support from the Red Cross to look after the injured.

Teshale Tilahun, the local administrator, warned that the death toll could potentially rise. “It is a tragic loss for the community," he said.

