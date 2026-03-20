Assessment scheme announced for Class 10 CBSE board as exams get called off in the Gulf

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a detailed assessment scheme for Class 10 exams in the Middle East region which were cancelled amid escalating West Asia conflict, according to officials.

The exams were cancelled following a critical review of the prevailing situation across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

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According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, examinations scheduled from February 17 to 28 were conducted successfully. During this period, six academic subjects, including Mathematics, English and Science, were completed. Additionally, 16 language papers and 22 skill subject examinations were also conducted.

The board has divided candidates into five categories -- students who appeared in all examinations, students who appeared in four examinations, students who appeared in three examinations, students who appeared in two examinations and private students registered under the compartment category.

"The results of students who appeared for all exams will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. The result of students who appeared in four subjects will be declared based on the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," Bhardwaj said.

"The result of students who appeared in three subjects will be declared based on the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he added.

The examination controller explained that very few students have appeared in the examinations in only two subjects.

"Their results will be declared based on the average of the marks of two subjects in the remaining subject," he said.

The results of Middle East students will be declared along with the rest of the students. Students will be allowed to improve their performance through the second board examinations according to policy.

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