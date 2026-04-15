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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 April 2026

US blockade 'a prelude to ceasefire violation', Iran threatens Gulf trade halt if Hormuz block continues

The United States on Monday began blockading ships trying to enter or leave Iranian ports and said it would not impede the freedom of navigation of other vessels in the Persian Gulf

AP Published 15.04.26, 07:32 PM
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Iranian state media reported that the commander of Iran's joint military command warned that Iran would completely block exports and imports across the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the United States does not lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

"Iran will act with strength to defend its national sovereignty and its interests," said Ali Abdollahi.

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He added that the US blockade is "a prelude to violating the ceasefire."

Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz when Israel and the United States launched strikes against it more than a month ago. The United States on Monday began blockading ships trying to enter or leave Iranian ports and said it would not impede the freedom of navigation of other vessels in the Persian Gulf.

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US blockade a prelude to violating ceasefire. Iran will act with strength to defend its interests

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