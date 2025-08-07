MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 August 2025

Ajit Doval meets Putin in Moscow amid rising US pressure over Russian oil

A video clip shared by it showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks

PTI Published 07.08.25, 10:08 PM
Vladimir Putin and Ajit Doval

Vladimir Putin and Ajit Doval Videograb

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said.

A video clip shared by it showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Also Read

Doval arrived here on Wednesday to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

His visit commenced on a day when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 per cent.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Vladimir Putin Russia Oil
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Substantiate rigging claims on oath, Election Commission tells Rahul Gandhi; he digs in heels

The declaration form enclosed with the letter to leader of Opposition warns that submitting false evidence and false declaration related to electoral rolls are punishable offences
Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Can today’s global Manthan over tariffs yield some Amrit for us?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT