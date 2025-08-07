Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meeting to take place in coming days, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said Thursday that a meeting in the coming days between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been agreed on.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two sides are working on setting it up, and that a venue for the meeting has been agreed on and will be announced later.

A meeting between Putin and Trump would be their first since Trump returned to office this year. It would be a significant milestone in the more than 3-year-old war, though there's no promise such a meeting would lead to the end of the fighting, since Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on their demands.