MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 August 2025

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meeting to take place in coming days, says Kremlin

Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two sides are working on setting it up, and that a venue for the meeting has been agreed on and will be announced later

AP Published 07.08.25, 02:10 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam Reuters

The Kremlin said Thursday that a meeting in the coming days between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been agreed on.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two sides are working on setting it up, and that a venue for the meeting has been agreed on and will be announced later.

A meeting between Putin and Trump would be their first since Trump returned to office this year. It would be a significant milestone in the more than 3-year-old war, though there's no promise such a meeting would lead to the end of the fighting, since Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on their demands.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin US-Russia Ties
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meeting to take place in coming days, says Kremlin

Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the two sides are working on setting it up, and that a venue for the meeting has been agreed on and will be announced later
Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

Your govt is clueless... can’t even blame this foreign policy disaster on 70 years of Congress

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT