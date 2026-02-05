ZSI scientists discover two new worm species in Bengal’s coastal waters

A research team from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with international experts, has announced the discovery of two new species of worms (polychaetes) from the coastal waters of West Bengal.

The findings, centered in Digha and Bankiput regions of Purba Medinipur district, highlight the rich yet vulnerable marine biodiversity of the northern Bay of Bengal, a ZSI statement said on Thursday.

The study, titled 'Description of two new species of nereididae (Annelida: Nereididae) from West Bengal, India, Bay of Bengal,' details the unique characteristics and habitats of these newly identified marine annelids.

The discovery includes two distinct species, each named for their unique biological traits or in honour of scientific leadership.

One of the species, derived from Greek words solenotos (channelled) and gnatha (jaw), is characterised by specialised jaws with multiple canals emerging from the pulp cavity. It is known to thrive in extreme environments such as sulphide-rich and organically enriched mudflats, often found amid decomposing mangrove wood and hardened clay.

The second species has been named in honour of Dhriti Banerjee, the first woman director of the Zoological Survey of India. It was discovered inhabiting wooden dock piles on sandy beaches that remain submerged during high tide, the statement said.

"Nereidids are vital to coastal health, playing a critical role in nutrient cycling and sediment aeration. Interestingly, the researchers, including Jyoshna Pradhan, Anil Mohapatra (ZSI), and Tulio F. Villalobos-Guerrero (CICESE, Mexico), noted that these species were found in areas significantly impacted by human activity and pollution," the statement said.

"The presence of these species in specialised, highly exposed, and even polluted habitats underscores the resilience of polychaetes," the team stated.

"These worms may serve as vital bioindicators for monitoring coastal health, though further studies are required to fully understand their potential for conservation," it added.

