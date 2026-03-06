Wild boar menace sparks panic among residents in Jalpaiguri block over past five days

Multiple run-ins with wild boars over the last five days have sparked panic among residents of Nagrakata block in Jalpaiguri district.

A person was killed and five others were injured in similar incidents. Foresters are monitoring the situation, but residents demand more effective measures.

A motorcycle carrying three people lost control after encountering a herd of wild boars on the road connecting Bamangdanga to Tondu on February 28.

Sidhu Manki Munda, 60, died on the spot. The other two people were seriously injured.

A source said the riders were speeding to escape a wild elephant they saw on the same road when they came across the wild boar herd.

The injured were first taken to the block health centre in Sulkapara and later shifted to the superspeciality hospital in Malbazar.

On March 2, a couple from the Bamangdanga tea estate were hurt in a similar incident.

Lalbachen Lohar, 35, and his wife, Sushanti Lohar, 26, were going to Shulkpara by scooter through the Gorumara National Park when a herd of wild boars appeared at a bend. Sushanti, who was driving, slammed the brakes and they fell off the two-wheeler.

After the animals left, Sushanti called her brother, Anchal Lohar, who took them to the block health centre. They were later referred to Malbazar for further treatment.

Forest officials from the Khunia forest range later visited the hospital. Nirmal Ekka, the range officer, said the injured were compensated as per the norm. He added that an investigation was on.

On March 3, a worker was attacked by a wild boar while plucking tea leaves at the block’s Jiti tea estate.

The injured is Sangram Lohra, 45, a resident of Nagaisuree tea estate.

Eyewitnesses said a wild boar jumped out of the bushes and pounced on Sangram, knocking him down. The animal injured Sangram’s thigh with its tusks. The boar fled after he kicked it. He is also being treated in Malbazar.