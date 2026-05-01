Whitley Awards: Himalayan salamander protector Barkha Subba bags 'Green Oscar'

Barkha Subba from Darjeeling has won the Whitley Awards, commonly known as the “Green Oscars”, for her conservation work on the Himalayan salamander.

Subba, a scientific adviser to the Federation of Societies for Environmental Protection (FOSEP), a Darjeeling-based NGO, has been recognised globally for her efforts to protect the vulnerable Himalayan salamander and its shrinking wetland habitat in the eastern Himalayas.

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The award, conferred by the UK-based Whitley Fund for Nature, carries a grant of £50,000 (around ₹50 lakh) to support her ongoing project. The award was presented at the Royal Geographical Society in London on Wednesday night.

“I am just grateful that this is happening,” Subba told The Telegraph from London soon after receiving the awards.

Subba is among seven global awardees this year, alongside fellow Indian Parveen Shaikh. The other winners include Dr Marina Kameni (Cameroon), Dr Moreangels Mbizah (Zimbabwe), Dr Paola Sangolqui (Ecuador), and Dr Issah Seidu (Ghana). Indonesia’s Farwiza Farhan received the Whitley Gold Award, the top honour.

The Whitley Gold Award is presented to one outstanding past winner (alumnus) and is worth 100,000 British pounds.

Congratulating Subba, Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla said: “Her selection from among 270 global applications is a proud moment for all of us.”

Of the 270 applications, 12 candidates were shortlisted before the final winners were chosen.

Subba’s project, “Survivor of a Lost World: Saving the Himalayan Salamander and its Wetlands,” focuses on seven of the most critical breeding sites in the Darjeeling hills.

These include Margaret’s Hope and Nakhapani (within tea gardens), Namthing Biodiversity Heritage Site (government land), Majhidhura (jointly managed by the forest department and communities), Mirik (privately owned), and two sites in Pokhriabong shared between the forest department and local communities.

Subba’s work involves restoring degraded wetlands, removing invasive species, screening for the deadly chytrid fungal disease, and strengthening community-led conservation through awareness programmes promoting sustainable land use and eco-friendly tourism.

The Himalayan salamander, endemic to India, Nepal and Bhutan, is currently listed as Vulnerable by the IUCN. Experts note that only around 30 breeding sites remain in the Darjeeling hills, many outside protected areas.

The species returns to its natal sites to breed, a process known as philopatry, making it highly sensitive to habitat disturbance and a key indicator of wetland health.

Subba also highlighted the cultural importance of these wetlands. “The wetlands where Himalayan salamanders breed are culturally revered water bodies, associated with local deities and rituals.”

The conservationist said that “many local people began protecting it long before there was funding or even recognition”.

Her long-term goal is to establish a transboundary wetland conservation framework extending into Nepal and Bhutan, recognising the ecological continuity of the Eastern Himalayas.

“It feels wonderful to receive the award. Winning a Whitley Award is a powerful acknowledgement of the urgent need to protect the Himalayan salamander and the fragile wetland it inhabits,” Subba said.

The Himalayan salamander can grow up to 17cm in length and live up to 11 years.