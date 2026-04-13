When Asha's velvety voice stole hearts in Nepal, singer's immortal hits transcended borders

The death of celebrated playback singer Asha Bhosle, who transcended linguistic boundaries to leave a lasting imprint on Nepali music, drew tributes from the Nepali-speaking community in Darjeeling, Nepal and across the globe.

Bhosle delivered an evergreen superhit with her song Yo Ho Mero Pran Bhanda Pyaro Maitighar for the 1966 Nepali film Maitighar, directed by B.S. Thapa and starring Indian actress Mala Sinha and Nepali actor Chidambar Prasad Lohani in the lead roles.

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It was the third film produced by Nepal’s emerging movie industry and also the first under a private banner.

Jaidev, an acclaimed music composer of Hindi films, scored the movie’s soundtrack.

Not just Bhosle, her sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar also sang for the film. So did Manna Dey and Geeta Dutt. Joining these celebrated Indian playback names were Nepali singers Prem Dhoj Pradhan, C.P. Lohani and Aruna Lama.

As the news of Bhosle’s death in Mumbai on Sunday morning spread, Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling, posted a condolence message: “Her voice that gave life to thousands of immortal songs, including immortal songs she sang in Nepali languages like Mohani Lagla Hai, Jhajalko Liyera Aayecha Ankha Ma, Pahada ko Mathi Mathi, and others…India has lost one of its greatest musical treasures. The void she leaves behind can never be filled.”

Bhosle sang with several great Nepali singers, including Narayan Gopal and Prem Dhoj Pradhan.

She also collaborated with actor-singer Danny Denzongpa of Sikkim. Their song Aage Aage Topaiko Gola is still remembered fondly.

Many credit Ranjit Gazmer, a music director from Darjeeling who has worked extensively in Bollywood, for helping Bhosle forge close ties with the Nepali music industry.

Gazmer is also responsible for introducing the Nepali Madal, a traditional hand drum, to Bollywood music.

“I was introduced to (music director) R.D. Burman by an acquaintance, Manohari Singh. I had taken my Madal with me, and Burman da asked me to play it on the spot,” Gazmer had earlier told this newspaper.

It was Burman who gave the hill youth his first break in Hindi films.

The music director was looking for a Nepali touch to Dev Anand’s role in the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, a bulk of whose storyline was set in Nepal, and Gazmer was the right choice.

Bhosle married Burman in 1980.

“I started working with Ashaji and her Nepal songs from 1982,” Gazmer had said.

Many Nepal-based fans of Bhosle posted messages on X. Niraj B, a fan from Nepal, wrote: “It is hard to accept that a voice we grew up with can suddenly fall silent…..Asha Bhosle became part of our memories, our homes, and our lives….”

The fan added: “I had the privilege of meeting her twice, and today, my last memory of hearing her sing live in Kathmandu in 2019 feels more tender, more unforgettable than ever.”