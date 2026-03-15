Urban trash disposal to be mechanised under solid waste management scheme of SUDA

A comprehensive and mechanised project aimed at segregating, processing and disposing of large quantities of garbage under the solid waste management scheme of the state urban development agency (SUDA) was inaugurated in Malda on Saturday.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹8 crore, will be implemented by a Delhi-based private agency selected through the SUDA's tender process and address the longstanding issue of accumulated waste in the municipal dumping grounds of the town.

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Under the project, waste segregation and processing will be carried out at four dumping sites — three under the Englishbazar Municipality and one under the Old Malda Municipality.

The inauguration programme was held at a dumping ground in Malda near NH12 bypass. Those present at the event included Englishbazar Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury and vice-chairperson Sumala Agarwala.

Speaking at the event, Choudhury said the municipality was under pressure to manage solid waste due to the rising population.

“Englishbazar municipality has 29 wards and a population of nearly 1.65 lakh. Every day, around 150 to 200 tonnes of solid waste are generated in the municipal area,” he said.

He added that the municipality currently had three dumping grounds — one near NH12 bypass and two others at Kanchantar and Bahadurpur.

“They are also getting filled up,” he said, adding that nearly 30,000 tonnes of waste had piled up at the dumping ground near the NH12 bypass.

With the launch of the project, around 1,000 tonnes of accumulated waste can now be segregated and processed each day mechanically.

“Machines have been installed at the dumping grounds. We hope the garbage lying here for years will be cleared within a few weeks. The municipality can dispose of garbage more frequently now and help keep the town clean,” he added.

Md Sarfaraz, an official of the private agency implementing the project, said the processing machine was capable of segregating and treating around 50 tonnes of waste per hour.

“Processed waste can become the raw material to produce organic fertilisers, stone chips and plastic dust for road construction and other purposes. These materials will be transported to states such as Delhi and Gujarat,” he said.