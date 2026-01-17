MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two separate incidents of elephant and gaur attacks occur in Alipurduar

In the elephant attack the victim Bapi Ram, 30 was tramped to death by the wild animal, while in the other attack the victim Anil Rava, survived the injuries

Our Correspondent Published 17.01.26, 10:08 AM
representational image

A youth was killed and another person injured in two incidents of wild animal attack in Alipurduar district on Friday.

Bapi Ram, 30, a resident of Jogendranagar village under Alipurduar-I block, was trampled to death by an elephant on the Hasimara-Sonapur state highway.

Foresters of the Jaldapara wildlife division said he was returning from Hasimara on a two-wheeler. His bike collided with another motorcycle on the highway and he fell on the road.

At that moment, an elephant from the adjacent Chilapata forest walked onto the highway and attacked Ram. He died on the spot.

Those on the other bike managed to escape unhurt.

Parveen Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of Jaldapara wildlife division, said the department would provide compensation and employment to a family member according to the existing norms.

Anil Rava, from Ravabusty in Kalchini, was injured in a gaur (Indian bison) attack.

The animal had strayed out of the Kodalbusty forest and attacked Rava while he was working in his agricultural field.

Locals rushed him to the health centre in Latabari, where he is being treated. The forest department will bear the cost of his treatment, a forester said.

Human-Wildlife Conflict Elephant Attack Gaur Forest Department
