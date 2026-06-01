Kalyan's head injury claim sparks fresh TMC-BJP tussle after Abhishek attack row

Trinamool Lok Sabha chief whip Kalyan Banerjee suffered a “head injury” in an alleged attack by BJP workers outside a Hooghly police station on Sunday, a day after party Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee was pelted with stones, shoes and eggs in Sonarpur.

Kalyan alleged a stone hit him on the back of the head, felling him to the ground, amid a political confrontation outside Chanditala police station.

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The Sreerampur MP had been headed to the police station, accompanied by party workers, to submit a written demand for the release of Trinamool leaders and workers arrested for protesting the assault on Abhishek.

BJP supporters had gathered near the police station, shouting “thief” and displaying black flags at the protesters, Trinamool sources said.

Amid a tense standoff, something struck Kalyan in the head and he fell.

Police later denied any clash at the spot.

Central armed police personnel rushed to assist Kalyan after the incident. Soon, the MP began a sit-in outside the police station, holding a wet handkerchief against his head.

As tensions thickened, a large contingent of state police and central forces was stationed in the area.

“A group of 10-15 people, wearing saffron scarves, attacked me while I was heading towards the protest gathering. One of them threw a stone at me,” Kalyan alleged.

Kalyan later lodged a complaint with Chanditala police.

A police officer said: “No clash occurred at the spot. Nevertheless, the complaint submitted by MP Kalyan Banerjee is being investigated.”

After medical treatment, Kalyan returned to his south Calcutta residence, where Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee visited him. She later launched a sharp attack on the BJP on X, alleging a pattern of politically motivated assaults against Trinamool leaders.

“Yesterday, BJP supporters brutally attacked and lynched @AITCofficial Lok Sabha Floor Leader @abhishekaitc. The terrifying videos are in the public domain,” the former chief minister wrote.

“Today, our Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, @KBanerjee_AITC was also a victim of a planned BJP attack.”

Trinamool, too, issued a stern statement on X.

“Less than 24 hours after the attack on @abhishekaitc yesterday, Shri @KBanerjee_AITC was attacked today while on his way to submit a deputation at Chanditala Police Station. He sustained an injury at the hands of BJP-backed miscreants,” it said.

“How were these hooligans allowed to gather outside the police station? How could brick-batting take place in the presence of the police? It has been 26 days since the election results were declared, yet post-poll violence continues unabated.”

Addressing supporters during his sit-in, Kalyan had launched into a scathing attack on chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and accused the administration of acting under political pressure.

“Suvendu Adhikari is a murderous chief minister. He wants to kill us by any means. I appeal to the people of Bengal to be aware,” he said.

“Today you are beating me while others watch from afar. Tomorrow, when BJP goons drag your daughter away, no one will stand beside you. As long as Trinamool exists, as long as Mamata Banerjee exists, we will fight.”

He issued an emotional appeal: “Stay well, stay healthy, but raise your voice in protest. Bengal has gone into the hands of goons. Freedom has been taken away. Protest wherever you are.”

The BJP dismissed all the allegations, accusing Kalyan of staging the incident for political mileage.

“There was no clash, no attack and nothing was clearly visible in any video footage. The injury claim is an attempt to play the victim card and draw public sympathy,” a BJP leader in Calcutta alleged.

State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya claimed the assaults were instances of one Trinamool faction beating up another, and asserted that his party was in no way involved.

Sources said Chinsurah police had earlier arrested 10 Trinamool leaders and workers, including former MLA Asit Majumdar, local municipal chairman Soumitra Ghosh, vice-chairman Partha Saha, and councillors Ranjan Raha, Nirmal Chakraborty and Sameer Sarkar in connection with protests against the assault on Abhishek.