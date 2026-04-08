TMC leaders to meet Election Commission over voter list row in Bengal

A four-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress will meet the Election Commission on Wednesday morning amid a face-off between the party and the poll body over the deletion of names from the voter list as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bengal.

Briefing mediapersons in the capital, Trinamool MPs Derek O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose hinted that the EC agreed to meet them only after they called the press conference.

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O’Brien said Trinamool had sent an email to the EC on Monday afternoon, “seeking an urgent appointment preferably yesterday, because the matter was of urgent importance, failing which as soon as possible today’’.

In the absence of any response from the EC till Tuesday midday, Trinamool called a press conference for later in the day.

According to O’Brien, soon after the message of the press conference was sent to the media, the EC responded to the party’s appointment request and scheduled it for Wednesday morning.

The Trinamool delegation of O’Brien, Ghose, Maneka Guruswamy and Saket Gokhale had by then decided to go straight to Nirvachan Sadan after the press conference and sit on a dharna for at least 24 hours or till they got an appointment.

Ever since the SIR had been rolled out, Trinamool delegations met EC officials several times in New Delhi.