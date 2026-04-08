MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

TMC leaders to meet Election Commission over voter list row in Bengal

Briefing mediapersons in the capital, Trinamool MPs Derek O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose hinted that the EC agreed to meet them only after they called the press conference

Our Special Correspondent Published 08.04.26, 11:15 AM
TMC EC meeting SIR voter deletions

representational image File Picture

A four-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress will meet the Election Commission on Wednesday morning amid a face-off between the party and the poll body over the deletion of names from the voter list as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bengal.

Briefing mediapersons in the capital, Trinamool MPs Derek O’Brien and Sagarika Ghose hinted that the EC agreed to meet them only after they called the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Brien said Trinamool had sent an email to the EC on Monday afternoon, “seeking an urgent appointment preferably yesterday, because the matter was of urgent importance, failing which as soon as possible today’’.

In the absence of any response from the EC till Tuesday midday, Trinamool called a press conference for later in the day.

According to O’Brien, soon after the message of the press conference was sent to the media, the EC responded to the party’s appointment request and scheduled it for Wednesday morning.

The Trinamool delegation of O’Brien, Ghose, Maneka Guruswamy and Saket Gokhale had by then decided to go straight to Nirvachan Sadan after the press conference and sit on a dharna for at least 24 hours or till they got an appointment.

Ever since the SIR had been rolled out, Trinamool delegations met EC officials several times in New Delhi.

RELATED TOPICS

TMC Leader Election Commission Voter Deletion
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan, among countries hit worst by energy crisis, emerges winner in US-Iran ceasefire

It will likely rankle some in India, but there was no doubt left of the importance of Islamabad, which must be heaving deepest sigh of relief with the two-week window for peace
Demonstrators protest against military action in Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire, outside the White House
LIVE
Quote left Quote right

We'll be loading up with supplies, just hangin' around in order to make sure everything goes well

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT