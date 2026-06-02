TMC councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation arrested by police for ‘extortion’

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested here on Tuesday on charges of extortion, cheating, and allegedly collecting kickbacks from beneficiaries of various projects, police said.

Sachin Singh, the Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward No 36 in the Narkeldanga area of Kolkata, was taken into custody following multiple complaints against him, they said.

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On Tuesday morning, a large number of people gathered outside Singh's residence, raised slogans against him and accused him of misusing his position.

Some protesters allegedly hurled stones at Singh's house.

According to the complaints, Singh had been allegedly extorting money from parking operators and other establishments in the area for a considerable period. He has also been accused of demanding kickbacks in connection with several civic and development projects. Allegations of intimidation and assault have also been levelled against him.

"A case was registered on the basis of specific complaints alleging extortion, cheating and unlawful collection of money. Following a preliminary inquiry and collection of evidence, the accused councillor was arrested. Investigation is underway, and all aspects of the allegations are being examined," a senior Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

The police officer said further action would follow based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

A few days ago, Sudip Polley, a TMC councillor of KMC's Ward No 123, was arrested on allegations of extorting several lakh rupees. Protesters had raised slogans against him and hurled eggs and shoes when he was being produced before a court in Alipore.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and directed law enforcement agencies to act firmly against extortion and graft. Since then, several TMC leaders, councillors and former legislators have been arrested in connection with various allegations of corruption and financial irregularities.

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