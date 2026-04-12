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regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 April 2026

TMC blamed for bomb attack on BJP panchayat member's residence in Cooch Behar

The house of Maheswar Barman, a panchayat member of the BJP from the Chandamari area within the Kotwali police station limits, was reportedly targeted in two successive attacks

Our Correspondent Published 12.04.26, 10:33 AM
Bomb attack BJP panchayat member Maheswar Barman

BJP workers demonstrate in front of the Kotwali police station in Cooch Behar on Saturday in protest against the attack on the house of a party worker. Pictures by Main Uddin Chisti

Allegations of a late-night bomb attack on the residence of a BJP panchayat member in the Cooch Behar South Assembly constituency triggered unrest on Saturday morning.

The house of Maheswar Barman, a panchayat member of the BJP from the Chandamari area within the Kotwali police station limits, was reportedly targeted in two successive attacks.

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Barman alleged that the first attack occurred around 12.45am, followed by a second round of bomb throwing and vandalism around 2.45am.

“This is not the first time. My house was also attacked in 2024. Shibu (a Trinamool Congress leader) and his associates were behind the attack. Along with lobbing bombs, they entered the house and looted. If the accused are not arrested immediately, peaceful polling in the area will not be possible,” Barman said.

His wife, Sumita, alleged that the family was being targeted for their affiliation with the BJP.

Rathindra Nath Bose, the BJP candidate from the seat, was supposed to begin his campaign from Barman’s residence, but it was cancelled.

BJP leaders described the incident as “planned”. Bose accused the ruling Trinamool of orchestrating the attack out of fear.

“The police officers at the Kotwali police station are not taking any steps against the attackers and instead, are supporting Trinamool,” he said.

BJP leaders and workers staged a sit-in at the police station for over an hour on Saturday. They also submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of police, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved.

Trinamool district president Abhijit De Bhowmik, who is also contesting from the seat, dismissed all allegations and said the incident was “staged”.

“Such incidents were being fabricated to file false cases against us and to gain political mileage. These tactics will not help. Trinamool will win all nine seats in Cooch Behar,” he asserted.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The police have also initiated a probe, a source said.

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