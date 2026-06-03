TMC Malda office locked over rental dues and unpaid electricity bills

The district Trinamool office in Malda, located on Station Road in the town, was locked by the owner of the commercial building on Tuesday over unpaid rent and electricity dues.

Owner Nirmala Ghosh also removed the banners, posters, flags, and festoons displayed outside the office and locked the main entrance.

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“I have not received around ₹1.4 lakh as rent for the past four months, while another ₹20,000 is due as the power bill. Despite repeated requests to the party leaders, including the district president, they have not cleared the dues. That is why I locked the space today (Tuesday) and removed all party materials on display,” said Ghosh.

Sources said that in 2022, Abdur Rahim Boxi, who became the district Trinamool chief, took this space on rent on Station Road as he hails from Malatipur, an area under the Chanchal subdivision of the district.

“The space was rented to serve as the district party headquarters. From there, different organisational activities were conducted,” said a Trinamool functionary based in Malda.

Locals said the office reportedly remained largely inactive since the declaration of the Assembly election results on May 4.

The closure of the district office led many within Trinamool to say that it had further dented the party’s image.

“This is unfortunate. Even after electoral setbacks, political parties generally continue to operate their organisational offices. The district leadership cannot evade their responsibility. We have lost in the elections, but that does not mean that we cannot clear the dues on time to ensure that the district office continues to run,” said a senior Trinamool leader.

Boxi, the district president, said the office had party assets, including air conditioners, televisions, refrigerators, furniture, showcases and office equipment worth more than ₹5 lakh.

“We have spoken with the owner and have assured her that the outstanding rent and other dues would be cleared within this month,” said the district Trinamool president. He, however, did not clarify whether the party would continue to run the district office from the same space.