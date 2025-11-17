Traditional Lepcha cane bridge revived by Sikkim government

The Sikkim government has revived the Ru-Soam or the traditional Lepcha cane bridge.

A Ru-Soam rebuilt using indigenous techniques and natural materials was inaugurated over the Mani Kyong stream in Hee Gyathang, north Sikkim, on Saturday.

Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, state minister for the science and technology department, inaugurated the bridge located about 65km from Gangtok.

Speaking after the event, the minister described the inauguration as a significant step in safeguarding the iconic Ru-Soam heritage.

He highlighted the department’s broader efforts in resilience-building, heritage preservation, and scientific problem-solving.

“The bridge stands amid the picturesque landscape of Lower Dzongu, a region known for its rich biodiversity. It is a powerful reminder of an indigenous engineering practice that has endured across generations," Lepcha said.

"With its inauguration, it is also poised to become a major tourist attraction during winter,” the minister added.

The minister also congratulated the team behind the successful GI tagging of the traditional Lepcha instruments Tungbuk and Puntong Pulit (also spelt as Puntong Palit). Namgyal Lepcha and Ugen Lepcha, who led the documentation work for the GI applications, were felicitated.

According to an official source, the Ru-Soam initiative was launched by Sikkim's science and technology department to revive, reconstruct and document traditional Lepcha cane bridges that reflected the community’s deep harmony with their natural environment.

“The new bridge has been built entirely from locally sourced materials using traditional methods, beginning with sacred rituals performed by Bongthings (Lepcha priests). The project stresses intergenerational learning, with master craftsmen training younger artisans. Extensive documentation, including anthropological studies, video archiving and scientific recordings has been done to ensure the knowledge is preserved for future generations,” the source said.

Dhiren G. Shrestha, secretary of the science and technology department, said the documentation of Ru-Soam is being undertaken by the department’s intellectual property rights section.

Shrestha outlined the planning process and stressed the importance of preserving technical authenticity. Master artisan Dupden Lepcha and filmmaker Takzen Lepcha, who supported the documentation work, were also felicitated.

Another official source said the initiative is supported through collaboration with Unesco, which guides the documentation to align with international heritage standards.

The compiled material will be submitted to Unesco for consideration under its Intangible Cultural Heritage framework.

“The initiative not only safeguards an important cultural identity but also showcases sustainable, low-carbon design relevant to climate resilience, strengthens disaster preparedness in remote areas, and opens pathways for eco-tourism, artisan empowerment, and renewed pride in traditional skills,” the source added.