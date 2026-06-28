Shankar Ghosh outlines government's vision for in-state employment, better education

Tourism minister Shankar Ghosh said on Saturday that the BJP-led Bengal government was focusing on creating an investor-friendly ambience with a vision to ensure “amar rajjye aamar kaj (my employment in my state)”.

The minister said the state government was also working to upgrade the infrastructure of all technical institutions and ensure employment opportunities for students here, but not to move to other states.

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“The migration of students from Bengal to other states after completion of their 10th or 12th standard exams was one of the major issues that I have raised during the first five years of my tenure in the Assembly session. But we failed to get any response from the previous state government. The present governments, both in the state and Centre, are focusing on upgrading the infrastructure of technical institutions with an aim to ensure ‘aamar rajjye aamar kaj’ to stop this migration. The state minister for higher education and the technical education department, Jagannath Chatterjee, is looking after it,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh was speaking at a career fair programme for students pursuing higher education organised by the Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI), West Bengal, on Saturday afternoon.

The minister stated that as the BJP was in the Opposition in Bengal earlier, they were “not invited” to attend such events. But chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has taken a different approach, he said.

“The chief minister is allowing representatives from the Opposition to submit their proposals, which was not allowed in the state by the previous government, and they (Opposition leaders) were not even invited to attend such events. After five years, it will be assessed how much we could deliver the aspirations of the people,” said Ghosh.

On the pre-counselling and education fair, the minister said that there were no such events previously.

“But the time has come to adapt to the changes in the education system and motivate students to pursue higher studies through the exchange of views through such new concepts in the educational field,” he said.

Satyam Roy Choudhury, the general secretary of the APAI, said such events would be organised in every district of Bengal.

“The idea is to bring different institutions under a platform to counsel aspirants for further studies in their respective fields,” he said.