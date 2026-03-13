TMC's olive branch to President Droupadi Murmu after verbal duel with Mamata Banerjee snubbed

The Trinamool Congress is trying to mend fences with President Droupadi Murmu after the verbal duel last week between her and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the International Santal Council Conference near Siliguri.

A Trinamool delegation, however, was refused an appointment with the President, her secretariat citing "paucity of time".

After the event on March 7, President Murmu said neither the chief minister not her ministers received her in Bengal, and accused the state government of denying the venue originally sought for the event. She also questioned the plight of Santhals in Bengal.

Mamata denied any protocol lapse, asking the President to look into the plight of tribals in BJP-ruled states, and ticked her off for playing "politics ahead of elections at the BJP’s behest".

Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien is learnt to have written to the President on March 9, seeking an appointment this week for a delegation to "share with you the many initiatives by the Government of West Bengal, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for the inclusive development of all sections of society".

The President’s secretariat replied, saying: "I am directed to convey that your request has been considered, but could not be acceded to due to paucity of time."

O'Brien reportedly again requested the President's secretariat for an appointment between March 16 and 20.

There has been no reply to it so far.

The BJP has projected the tiff as the Trinamool-led Bengal government's larger insult of tribals, with everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengal BJP leaders weighing in. The Union home ministry questioned the Bengal government on the alleged lapse of protocol.

In the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Trinamool chief whip Mohammed Nadimul Haque wrote to chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, asking him to expunge the remarks of BJP MP Baburam Nishad, who demanded President’s Rule in Bengal for the alleged protocol lapse by the state government.

Haque said in his letter: "In particular, the Rule 238 (v) states that a member while speaking shall not "reflect upon the conduct of persons in high authority unless the discussion is based on a substantive motion drawn in proper terms.... Further, Rule 238(vi) states that members shall not use the President's name for the purpose of influencing the debate'. Hence, I request you to kindly give directions to expunge these statements in accordance with Rule 261 of the Rules of Procedure of the Rajya Sabha."